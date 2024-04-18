First Alert Weather: A few more showers to end the work week, before brightening this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A little bubble of high pressure moving overhead will clear out sky out a little bit overnight, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and a little bit of blue to start your Friday. But it won’t last. Clouds return, and so do the showers by lunchtime. They’ll be off and on into the afternoon, as a cold front passes through. Ahead of the front, temperatures should push into the lower 60s, and fall into the 50s post-front.

The weekend will shape up to be a bit nicer, with some sunshine on Saturday, and just a brief passing shower. But it’ll be cooler with a noticeable breeze. Sunday should see at least a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s and still a bit breezy, but dry. Monday will also see a good deal of sun and dry weather, but our next system set to move in for the middle of next week will bring some showers by Tuesday afternoon, lingering into at least the first half of Wednesday. This will also be followed by a punch of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday, before some more moderation late next week.