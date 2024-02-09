First-Alert Weather: A few showers and cooler air this weekend

Our little fling with spring is coming to an end, after an exceptionally warm end to the work week. Highs soared into the lower 60s across the area, with record warmth. We tied the record high of 62 degrees from 2001.

A cold front slowly sagging through the area on Saturday will put an end to that warmth. We’ll remain in the 40s Friday night, and low to mid 50s through Saturday morning. Scattered showers arrive in the morning, and end during the afternoon. It’ll be far from a washout, and we’ll see some afternoon sun returning. But as that happens, temperatures will drop back through the 40s. Sunday will be quiet and cooler with highs near 40 and a mostly cloudy sky.

We’re still watching a potential storm early next week, but the track of the storm has been trending further south and away from us Monday night into Tuesday. This most likely leaves Rochester with nothing more than some flurries, with snow showers in the Finger Lakes, and the heaviest snow downstate and into Pennsylvania. We’ll turn much chillier behind this storm, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 20s for highs, along with some off and on light lake snow showers, but not big accumulations in the near future.