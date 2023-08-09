First Alert Weather: A few showers and storms return on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday was nice and mostly dry, but more active weather returns yet again on Thursday.

A wave of low pressure passing by to our south will bring clouds and a few showers to our area during the morning, with a better chance of some storms later in the afternoon as a cold front swings through. A few storms may briefly produce heavy rain and some gusty wind, but severe weather isn’t expected. Storms should move along quickly, so flooding isn’t an issue, either.

Friday quiets down with a dry day and mostly sunny sky.

The weekend will see some wet weather, as another area of rain and rumbles moves in. The timing of the rain and thunder is fluid at the moment, and we should be able to fine tune the wet weather a little better in the next day or so. But plan on some wet weather especially in the morning, with perhaps some drying later in the afternoon.

Sunday will see improvement, with any early showers ending, and a clearing sky.