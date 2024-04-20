First Alert Weather: A few showers, but brighter weekend

Drier and cooler air moves in following the passage of a cold front Friday. This will set the stage for a breezy and cooler weekend, but we’ll finally see a little sun.

The sky will clear a bit overnight, leading to partly cloudy sky Saturday morning. We’ll be looking at self destructing sunshine. Meanwhile the sun comes out, heats up the atmosphere, and creates clouds. We’ll see a few showers firing along a lake breeze convergence zone along the Thruway, including the Rochester area late morning into the early afternoon. Sunday should see more sun and dry weather, but still a cool breeze. Winds will gust to 30 mph both Saturday and Sunday.

The new work week starts out beautifully with a mostly sunny sky on Monday, followed by milder air Tuesday, but we’ll see some wet weather working back in by Tuesday evening.