First Alert Weather: A showers Tuesday and Wednesday, then clearing through Labor day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a sprinkle possible in Rochester but most of the day will be dry.

There’s a better chance for a shower or pop-up storm in the Finger Lakes later in the afternoon. There will be a couple showers Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

Slow clearing will be behind that front later in the day Wednesday. Hopefully, the clouds clear so we can see the Full Blue Supermoon Wednesday night.

Sunshine is back on Thursday. There will be nice weather Friday into the weekend and next week with a noticeable warm-up ahead. We may have a few days flirting with 90 as the kids head back to school.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the holiday weekend forecast and also updates on Hurricane Idalia as it moves towards Florida.