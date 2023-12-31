First Alert Weather: A few snow showers for New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies Sunday with a few flurries or sprinkles in the afternoon.

Temps Sunday are in the 30s. Weather is not an issue for the Bills game. Looking ahead to the evening and Sunday overnight as we get ready to ring in the new year some light snow showers will develop across the region with some minor accumulations possible. Plan on a coating to an inch at most with temps around the freezing mark at midnight.

Clouds will linger into New Year’s Day with a flurry possible in the morning. Some sunshine will return for Tuesday.

