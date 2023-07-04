First Alert Weather: A fine Fourth of July, then turning steamy this week

Our patience is finally paying off! The hit-and-miss storms we had to deal with over the weekend are finally leading to dry weather for the actual Independence Day holiday. Fireworks weather should be great, with dry conditions, light wind and balmy air.

We start to crank up the heat on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s, and dew points remaining in the mid and upper 60s. This will make it feel uncomfortably warm during the afternoon. We’ll see a good deal of sun, with just a few afternoon cumulus clouds building in. There’s the outside chance we could see a stray shower fall from these clouds away from Lake Ontario during the afternoon, but most of the area should remain dry. Our heat peaks on Thursday, with highs up near 90. If we hit 90 at the airport, it’ll be the first time since August of last year. That is over 300 days ago! Humidity will also spike on Thursday, with dew points pushing 70, making it feel more like the mid 90s at times.

An approaching cold front may spark a few isolated late afternoon or evening showers or thunder, but once again the majority of Thursday should be dry. That will start to change Thursday night with the arrival of our cold front.

We’ll see scattered showers and a few storms Thursday night into early Friday, then the sky begins to clear and our humidity finally drops late Friday and into Saturday. That break should be short-lived, though, with dew points ramping up again on Sunday, along with an increasing chance of rain and some thunder, after what should be a dry and pleasant Saturday.