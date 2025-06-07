First Alert Weather: A grey start, but sunny warmth on the way for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re waking up to a mild but foggy morning across WNY, but skies will clear going into the afternoon, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and seasonable warmth with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. One thing to note however is that our air quality is not good this morning. With the atmospheric mixing we’ve had the past few days, pollutants from Canadian wildfires have been brought down to the surface, decreasing our air quality to unhealthy levels. Try to refrain from strenuous outdoor activity or exercise this morning. The air quality will improve to moderate status this afternoon.

Tomorrow temperatures climb to the mid/upper 70s once again, but clouds will start to fill in and then some showers will move in from south to north in the evening. Monday we are expecting a line of thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening, but right now they are not expected to be severe. Over the next day we will have a better idea as to their potential strength and will update you as soon as possible. Tuesday showers continue, then we have a warm sunny break for several days. We are tracking the possibility of showers for Father’s Day Weekend, but there is still uncertainty in the timing and intensity. Stay tuned to News10 NBC for further updates.