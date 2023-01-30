First Alert Weather: A little lake snow and some big-time cold this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’ll continue with little hints of winter over the next few days, with some localized lake effect snow falling mainly north of Route 104 tonight and Tuesday.

Snow will become organized tonight into early Tuesday, with the snow focusing on northeastern Monroe County and northern Wayne County. Parts of Wayne County may see a 2-4″ accumulation tonight, with possibly another inch or so on Tuesday.

Most of the rest of the area, including Monroe County, will likely see less than 1″ of new snow. Lake snow tapers by early afternoon on Tuesday, and we’ll remain snow-free through late Thursday. In fact, expect to see a bit more sun returning Tuesday through Thursday.

Our weather takes a big turn Thursday night with an Arctic front. This will plow through, dropping our temperatures from the 30s on Thursday, into the single digits by Friday morning, and we’ll spend much of Friday and Saturday in the single digits.

Overnight lows may dip below zero Friday night into Saturday morning, and wind chills will drop well below zero. Wind chills will be dangerously cold if you spend more than 10 or 15 minutes outside without your skin being covered. In addition to the bitter cold, we’ll see some light lake effect snow.

Accumulations are expected to be minor, but it’ll add to the wintry look and feel of the weather late week and into the weekend. The coldest air will invade western New York Friday and Saturday before a rapid rise in temperatures by Sunday. In fact, there are some indications we may flirt with the 50s by the middle of next week!