First Alert Weather: A little rain, snow and wind this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The weekend is upon us, and we’ll see a mixed bag of weather. Saturday starts off on the milder side with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s through the morning with some rain showers. Colder air will begin to work in with a cold front by afternoon, dropping our temperatures, kicking up the wind, and changing rain showers over to a few snow showers. We won’t see any accumulation, but we’ll have a little hint of winter by the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 40 mph through the late afternoon and early evening hours.

High pressure will quickly begin to move in, putting an end to our precipitation, calming the wind, and clearing our sky Saturday night. It’ll be a chillier night, with lows dropping into the lower 20s by Sunday morning. Sunday should be the pick of the weekend, with dry weather, less wind and some sun. But it’ll be cooler, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Clouds will thicken up later on Sunday and Sunday night ahead of our next system, which may bring a brief period of wet snow overnight Sunday, before changing over to rain showers as temperatures rise on Monday. Another cold front will follow, which will drop our temperatures back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few mixed rain and wet snow showers through mid-week.