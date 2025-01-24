First Alert Weather: A little snow, a little wind this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is a big weekend in western New York! We aren’t expecting big weather, but there’s a big football game this weekend! And for the most part, weather won’t get in the way of any of your Bills game plans. Saturday will start off with some sunshine in the morning, along with a chill to the air, with temperatures in the lower teens. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s and we’ll see a few snow showers passing by, but no accumulation is expected. It’ll turn a little breezy, with some gusts near 30 mph.

Sunday will turn a little gustier, with a few gusts exceeding 30mph, but no issues expected with this wind. Just making the mid and upper 20s feel chillier. We’ll also see a few more snow showers around, but again, accumulations should be minor. If you’re planning on going out to watch the Bills game Sunday evening, we may see some snow showers, but nothing that should slow you down too much.

The wind will crank up a bit more on Monday ahead of another Arctic cold front. Monday will be the windiest of the bunch, with some gusts possibly exceeding 40mph. At this point, we don’t have any First Alert days in the future, but we’ll have to monitor the strength of the wind on Monday. Watch News10NBC Today starting at 6 Saturday morning for updates with meteorologist Nate Morris, and then Saturday evening with Glenn Johnson for updates.