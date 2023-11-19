First Alert Weather: A little unsettled Sunday, but more rain this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up this Sunday morning to another chilly start as temperatures have dropped off into the 30s.

We will remain chilly once again Sunday as temperature only reach the low 40s. It will be a bit breezy and gusty in the afternoon which will make it feel like the low 30s through much of the afternoon. We are also waking up this Sunday to a mixture of sun and clouds. This will continue through most of the day as well. We will see a period of extra cloud cover during the late morning hours as a weak cold front passes by. This will also bring a few rain and snow showers into the early afternoon before drying out late Sunday.

Same goes for those heading out to Buffalo for the late Sunday game against the Jets, there is the chance for a shower early, but dry, breezy, and cold weather expected for the game. We will then dry out Sunday night and Monday but remain chilly as temperature struggle to get out of the 30s. After Monday, we will then watch our next weather maker which will bring rain on Tuesday and then another shot of colder air through thanksgiving.

Rain will move in during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. There is the chance for some of the higher elevation to start off with a mix of rain and snow, but we will quickly transition over to all rain with no travel impacts expected. Rain will eventually transition over to showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. A cold front moves through early Wednesday and brings us the chance for a little snow to mix in. No accumulation is expected, and for those on the roads Wednesday they will remain wet. No major travel impacts are expected Wednesday.

Then on Thursday we continue to trend drier with no lake effect snow. This is because of the wind direction change we talked about on Saturday. Winds through Thanksgiving will be coming over the Great Lakes out of the north, which is over the shorter fetch of the lake. This will inhibit moisture and lake effect band growth which virtually shuts down our chances for snow. A few flurries, or passing snow shower, are possible but no accumulation expected. Great news for travel this holiday weekend!