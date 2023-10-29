First Alert Weather: A lot of wet weather ahead, but drying out in time for candy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another wet start early Sunday with widespread steady rain in place. This rain will stick around through much of Sunday morning before transitioning over to isolated and scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday morning are also cooler than the past few mornings with them sitting in the 40s. With the extra cloud cover and rain in place Sunday, temperatures will struggle to warm up as they sit in the mid and low 40s in the afternoon. Then for Monday, it will likely be the same. Another round of rain rolls in late Sunday night and sticks around through much of Monday morning before isolated showers pop up Monday afternoon.

We will also be stuck on the cool side as temperatures sit in the mid and low 40s for Monday too. For Halloween on Tuesday, it does look a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a passing sprinkle or light snow shower Tuesday evening, but most will be dry. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only reach the mid-40s before cooling into the upper 30s Tuesday evening.

Speaking of temperatures, we will have some cold mornings ahead as Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning will be near the freezing mark with the wind chills in the 20s at times so make sure you got the winter coat ready to be used too.