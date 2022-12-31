First Alert Weather: A mild start to 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. What a change this weekend for New Year compared to Christmas when temperatures struggled to make the 20-degree mark.

Much different scene as we had highs in the low 60s yesterday afternoon and we end the year with highs near 50 for today. However, today will feature cloud cover and showers. Cloudy skies and shower chances will linger through today.

The best chance for showers will be towards the middle of the day before they turn isolated this afternoon and evening. For folks heading out this evening to ring in 2023, no issues are expected on the roads but we will see the chance for a stray shower through midnight tonight.

Temperatures toward midnight will drop in the mid-40s, still mild, but keep the jacket with you as we cool off a bit. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs only in the low 40s, but they quickly rebound this week. By Tuesday, we will return to the low 60s for afternoon highs but it will once again come with a chance for rain.

A stronger area of low pressure will roll in Tuesday afternoon with showers lasting through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild, but the backside of low pressure will welcome another shot of cooler air. We are not expecting an arctic chill, but temperatures will drop back into the 30s for afternoon highs and a few snow showers will be possible Thursday.