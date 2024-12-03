First Alert Weather: A News 10NBC Yellow Alert is Posted for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a very active weather pattern for this week as winter has returned to Western New York. It will be a relatively calm period for the next 24 hours, then a fast-moving low-pressure system will pass just to the north of Rochester on Wednesday into Thursday. In addition, a sharp cold front will push through Rochester Wednesday night. This will usher in mid-winter temperatures with strong winds and wind chills dropping into the single digits. Still some uncertainty as to the precise amount of snowfall, but several inches will be possible with blowing and drifting snow on Thursday.

Tuesday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with snow flurries returning during the overnight. The temperature will fall into the upper 20s, then the temperature may begin to rise overnight. Wednesday brings mainly cloudy skies with passing flurries or a snow shower by the end of the day. The winds will begin to increase with the high temperature in the middle 30s. Lake Erie snow showers will develop Wednesday night with accumulation likely – especially west of Rochester. The low temperature will be in the lower 20s. Thursday we have a News 10NBC yellow alert due to occasional lake effect snow showers. It will be windy at times with gusts near 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.