First Alert Weather: A News10NBC Yellow Alert continues Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some communities are seeing heavy lake squalls, while others only measure a dusting of lake-effect snow. However, everyone is dealing with the harsh wind chills for the weekend. A very persistent west-to-northwest flow of bitterly cold air continues to cross into Western New York. This is producing occasional lake flurries and squalls with the greatest impact along Route 104, especially in Wayne County. Over the next 24 hours, the closer you live to Lake Ontario, the better chance you will see rapid changes in the visibility with near “white-out” conditions expected across eastern Wayne County.

Saturday night and Sunday, look for occasional flurries and lake snow with most of us only seeing a dusting of snow. However, along the Route 104 corridor lake snow will be more persistent with three to six inches expected by the end of the weekend. The amounts go up east of Rochester, with the eastern end of Wayne County possibly seeing amounts closer to seven to twenty inches by the end of the weekend. It will be very cold with the temperature falling to near 20 degrees at night and rising only into the upper 20s during the day. At times the wind chill will be in the single digits.

