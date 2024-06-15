First Alert Weather: A News10NBC Yellow Alert is posted for mid-week

The comfortable weather will last for one more day in Western New York, and then dangerous amounts of heat and humidity will arrive later this week. As with most heat waves, it will be the combination of near record high temperatures and excessive amounts of humidity.

The record high temperatures could be challenged for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All three days the records are in the middle 90s, but if you also factor in the humidity (we call this the heat index) it could feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees. The heat index is a comfort index that is used to illustrate how the conditions will feel on the human body. Special precautions will be needed during this time period such as changing when you are outdoors, drinking lots of water and lowering the amount of time stressing the body. If you do not have air conditioning, you should make alternate plans to give yourself some relief in the coming days.

Saturday night, look for clear skies in the evening and then patchy clouds later in the night. The low will be near 50 degrees. Our weather will still be comfortable for Sunday with partial sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. The high will be near 80 degrees. Then the heat begins to build for Monday with the mercury rising to near 91 degrees and just a small chance of an isolated thundershower. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are News 10NBC First Alert Yellow Alert days because of the excessive heat and humidity. Temperatures for all three days will be in the middle 90s with a heat index pushing 100 to 105 degrees. Each day there will be a small chance of an isolated thundershower. The temperature and humidity should slowly begin to lower heading into next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.