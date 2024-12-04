First Alert Weather: A News10NBC Yellow Alert is posted for the next 24 Hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Very little change in the forecast as model data has been very consistent leading up to this storm. As a result, the News10NBC Yellow Alert remains in effect for later Wednesday night into Thursday.

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists anticipate this will be a manageable snowfall with accumulations coming gradually in small amounts through Thursday. We expect that Lake Erie snow will develop later Wednesday night with an inch or two on the ground by Thursday morning. Then another one to three inches of snowfall is likely by Thursday evening. It will not snow the entire day but may come in occasional bursts of snow.

However, this will be complicated by strong winds that will be gusting to near 40 to 45 miles per hour. This will produce plenty of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas. The temperature on Thursday will be in the low 30s, but the wind chill will be in the single digits at times.

Lake snow showers will linger into Thursday night. Then the winds will diminish for Friday, but the temperature will remain in the upper 20s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.