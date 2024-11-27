First Alert Weather: A nuisance type pecipitation for Thanksgiving Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thus far, the weather conditions for Western New York could not have been any better for area travel. However, that is about to change as a weak storm will be passing to our south over the next 24 hours. Temperatures will be marginally cold enough for a mix of rain and wet snow to arrive later Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day. We anticipate that the temperature will be above freezing so you can expect little to no accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. South of Rochester, especially in the higher elevations, there could be a slushy accumulation of a coating to an inch with most of this materializing on grassy surfaces. Then the temperature begins to drop heading into the weekend. Lake effect snow will be developing off Lake Erie with accumulating snow south of Buffalo and off Lake Ontario north of Syracuse. In these specific locations, there is a Lake Snow Warning for significant accumulation through the Sunday.

Wednesday night will be dry for the evening, then a mix of rain and wet snow will develop around midnight. The low temperature will be in the middle 30s. Thanksgiving Day will bring a continuation of rain and wet snow with any minor accumulation expected to be south of Rochester. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees. As mentioned, through the weekend, most snow accumulation will be south and west of Rochester – especially the closer you are to Lake Erie.

The end of the weekend may bring a shift to the winds with the potential for Lake Ontario snow shifting south into Rochester. However, is too early to be specific on the timing or location of any snowfall.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.