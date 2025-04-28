First Alert Weather: A quiet end to the weekend, and tracking potentially severe storms Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are Green on the Threat Tracker for tonight and Monday, but will be switching to Yellow on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather in the afternoon and night. Exact timing and impacts will become more clear over the next 24 hours, but right now the main concern is strong winds associated with the storms and chances for hail. An isolated tornado is also not out of the question.

For right now however, all is quiet. We go into tonight with calm skies and cooling temps, eventually getting down to the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be nice and warm and less breezy, with high temps in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday starts mild and breezy with increasing cloud cover, then going into the afternoon moisture and instability increase ahead of strong wind shear and a cold front. This will result in potentially severe isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, followed by a more organized line of thunderstorms around 7-9pm. The main concern with these storms is strong wind gusts that could cause minor damage and isolated power outages, as well as the possibility for hail. An isolated tornado is also not out of the question. This is a developing forecast, so we implore you to stay tuned as we continue to gather more data.

Temperatures take a big dip Wednesday, then rain showers return Thursday into Friday.

