First Alert Weather: A rainy end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you need to mow your lawn, Mother Nature is going to make it difficult for the next few days. We’re entering into a very unsettled and wet pattern through the end of the work week. Our next wave of rain will arrive by mid morning on Wednesday, and continue through much of the day. Periods of rain will also continue into Thursday, steady at times, before tapering to showers on Friday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will range from about 0.50″ to 0.75″, with another 0.25″ to 0.50″ on Thursday, and lighter amounts on Friday. In total, many spots will pick up about an inch of rain by the end of the week.

Now the good news – we’ll begin to see some improvement in our weather pattern by the holiday weekend. Saturday will still be cool and mostly cloudy, but rain chances will begin to decrease significantly, with just a few passing showers. Sunday and Monday will get even better, with more sun, mainly rain-free weather and temperatures climbing back into the 60s. So, while the “unofficial start of summer” may not feel very much like summer, our weekend will get better, and any Memorial Day parades or ceremonies you plan to attend should see decent weather.