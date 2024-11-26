First Alert Weather: A slow progression into winter heading for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As originally expected, there are no travel concerns through Wednesday, but that will slowly change for the holiday and beyond. The first change comes on Thanksgiving Day as a weak storm passes to our south. This will likely produce a nuisance type of precipitation for Thursday with a mix of rain and wet snow. However, it then turns sharply colder heading into the weekend and lasts into the first week of December. Occasional lake effect snow will be likely during this period, but the question is which communities get the accumulation? Initially, this will be a westerly wind which means Lake Erie will be the main generator of snow. This will likely impact locations south of Buffalo into Saturday. Then winds may begin to shift by the end of the weekend. If this happens, Lake Ontario will become the generator of snow for the Rochester area. Currently, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists still have it green on the threat tracker through the weekend. However, this may change in the coming days as more data becomes available.

Tuesday night look for patchy clouds with maybe a shower or wet flurries south of Rochester. It will be a gusty wind with a low temperature near 30 degrees. Wednesday features partial sunshine and a high temperature in the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day expect rain and wet snow with maybe a coating of snow on grassy spots (the roads should be just wet). The high temperature is in the low 40s. Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday Lake Erie snow will be south and west of Rochester. A winter storm watch is in effect for Wyoming County. Again, Lake Ontario snow may become a factor for Rochester later on Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecasts.