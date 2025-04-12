First Alert Weather: A slow return to spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a week of below normal temperatures, it appears that warmer, drier weather will make a return for the end of the weekend. A trough of low pressure will begin to move off the east coast over the next 24 hours. This will allow a moderation to the weather and should provide some pleasant conditions to finish up the weekend.

Saturday night will still be a rather damp and a bit dreary with mainly cloudy skies. Expect a few more patches of fog and drizzle – especially in the Finger Lakes overnight. The low temperature will be in the upper 30s. Sunday, there could be some low clouds and fog early on, but skies will become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the lower 50s. Monday features a mix of clouds, sun, and a spotty shower. It will turn noticeably warmer to start the week, with the mercury reaching into the lower 60s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates.