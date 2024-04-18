First Alert Weather: A soggy end to the week expected

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a damp start on Thursday morning that will likely give way to a passing shower or two throughout the day. We are not expecting anywhere near as much rain as we saw a day earlier.

A shower or two will be possible through Thursday afternoon but most will dry out under generally cloudy skies. Some sun will pop through late Thursday afternoon as clouds try to break.

Temperatures on Thursday morning are on the mild side as they sit in the 50s and they will remain mild as highs Thursday afternoon reach the low 60s.

Dry weather likely continues through Thursday evening and Thursday night, which means the Rochester Red Wings will have an opportunity to finish Wednesday’s game and play Thursday’s scheduled game later today.

We are dry through most of Thursday night, but as we wake up on Friday a few showers roll back in as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring us occasional showers through Friday afternoon, but then we see the clouds break and we turn drier by Friday evening.

We will begin to turn cooler Friday evening, and a little breezy, but early Friday night looks dry. A shower will be possible late Friday night, and a pop-up shower will be possible on Saturday as well.