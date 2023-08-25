First Alert Weather: A soggy start to Friday but a better end to the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another rainy start to the day as we are dealing with a few showers to start off this Friday.

Shower chances, and overcast skies, will continue through around lunchtime today. Friday afternoon is when we will begin to see some changes.

We will see the clouds slowly break across our region with rain chances diminishing. With that, temperatures will spike in the upper 70s late today. Overall, after a few early morning showers Friday things will turn much nicer in the afternoon.

We will remain rather pleasant through much of tonight, but clouds will increase elate with another round of light showers for Saturday. Saturday’s showers are likely once again falling during the morning hours before clearer skies roll in during the afternoon.

Afternoon plans on Saturday should be able to go on as planned, but a stray shower will still be possible. Not only will we see clearer skies Saturday afternoon, but also cooler weather. Saturday’s afternoon high will only reach the mid-70s before only reaching near 70 degrees for Sunday.

Sunday will also have breezy conditions, but we will see a mixture of sun and clouds. There will also be a shower chance south and east of Rochester but most look dry.