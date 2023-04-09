First Alert Weather: A stupendous Easter Sunday ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another chilly start across our region this morning with temperatures starting off in the 20s, but we once again have plenty of sunshine.

The sunny skies will continue through our Easter Sunday, and make for a wonderful day ahead. We will also see our afternoon highs reach the low 50s this afternoon. For those heading to church services this morning make sure you have the jacket, but no issues on the roads are expected.

We will also need the shades through today with all the sunshine expected. The sunny skies and spring temperatures will continue through this week. We will see our afternoon highs reach the mid-60s by Tuesday. We will be watching a cold front to the north late Tuesday night as that could bring us a chance for a stray swore before daybreak Wednesday but overall, most of us will be dry.

We will see our winds pick up slightly Wednesday as the front passes by, but only breezy conditions are expected with no big issues. Our temperatures will not be affected as they reach the upper 60s Wednesday, and the eventually into the mid 70 by the end of the week.

Enjoy the week ahead as the weather is basically picture perfect!