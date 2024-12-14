First Alert Weather: A sunny and frigid start to Saturday

The weekend is starting off with sunny skies but very chilly temperatures. Wind chill temperatures dropped to -3° at the Rochester Airport early Saturday morning and have since improved. Air temperature will top out at 30° Saturday, but a southeasterly 10-15 mph wind will continue to deliver a wind chill in the low 20s. High pressure overhead will bring us clear skies and steer the lake snow, impacting the Watertown area, off to the north and out of sight. Milder air starts to move in Saturday night as the high-pressure center moves off to our east. Sunday night temperatures will be dipping to around 22° with a wind chill in the teens.

Despite some clouds, Sunday morning is looking clear for some more holiday shopping and morning activities. As milder air moves in, high temperatures will be near 37°. However, with those warmer temperatures comes some precipitation. Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a wintry mix will start to move into Monroe County. Most can expect snow or a wintry mix changing over to rain as we head into Sunday evening. A slight chance for freezing rain does exist, so if you are traveling anywhere after 2 p.m., please be mindful of potentially slick spots on the road. This mix and frozen precipitation does change fully over to rain come Sunday night with lows only in the mid-30s. As of Saturday morning, the Threat Tracker remains green for the entirety of this weekend.

Monday brings a different feel to it. Highs on Monday will be around 47° as a warm front cuts across the region. This will continue to increase temperatures going into late Monday. Rochester may even see 50°, however, that will hit overnight. Tuesday, we hang on to the 40s. Wednesday we will start to drop and colder air will bring flurries and temperatures in the 30s and 20s to the end of this coming week.