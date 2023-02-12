First Alert Weather: A “Super” warm up expected this week with potential record warmth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up to a chilly start to the day today but don’t worry, we are expected mild weather today and through a good chunk of this week.

After the chilly start this morning, the abundant sunshine expected this afternoon will let our afternoon highs reach the mid and upper 40s! The pleasant weather will continue through this evening for any Super Bowl parties, but just grab the jacket as temperatures will cool off by the games end.

The mild and sunny weather will continue into the middle of the week before we turn a little unsettled. Partly cloudy skies for Monday, and mostly sunny skies for Tuesday as highs both days will reach the mid 40s again. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday, but we will turn a little unsettled. A warm front will lift to our north Wednesday, with the chance for a stray shower, and we will see our afternoon high approach the 60 degree mark if not surpassing that.

After a weak area of low pressure with a shower chance Wednesday, a stronger area of low pressure will roll in for Thursday. This will keep us mild once again with highs approaching 60, but it will bring us a chance for rain. However with the warmth for the middle of this week, we will have a chance to break the record highs for Wednesday and Thursday as those records of 61 will be in jeopardy.

Rain and scattered showers will develop in the afternoon Thursday, and the shower chances will continue through the passage of a cold front Thursday night. This cold front will also drop our temperatures into the low 30s by Friday afternoon. With the large temperature gradient, we will also keep pour eyes on gusty winds.

No big issues are expected as of now, but gusts near or just over 40mph will be possible across our region. No alert for our region with that, but things can and will change so make sure you tune back for updates.