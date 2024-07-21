First Alert Weather: A tropical feel for most of this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A weak cold front has drifted across portions of Western New York for this Sunday. And apart from holding the temperature and humidity “in check,” the impact has been minimal.

It will feel a bit steamy in the coming days as dew points will be running in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. However, this higher humidity is not unusual for this time of the year. A cold front will be approaching Rochester Wednesday and Thursday and that will give us a better concentration for showers and thundershowers with a higher probability of rain during that time.

At this point, the News10NBC First Alert threat tracker will remain green until the forecast comes into better focus in the coming days.

Sunday night, look for hazy skies with a dimly lit full moon for later in the evening. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Monday will feature hazy sun for the morning with clouds increasing for the afternoon. There is just the slight chance of an isolated thundershower for the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the middle 80s.

Monday night and Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies. There is a better chance of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm as we head into the middle of the week. Currently, we do not expect any severe weather.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.