First Alert Weather: A wet, breezy, and mild Saturday ahead, much cooler and drier tomorrow

It’s going to be an ugly start to our weekend, as a plume of moisture extends all the way from the south through the northeast US. Farther to the south is where that weather has been and will continue to be severe, as tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding has caused massive destruction. Farther north where we are, no severe weather is occurring but we will still see a good amount of rain. The heaviest rain will fall in the morning before a lull in the late morning/early afternoon, before transitioning to on-and-off showers in the late afternoon/early evening. The heaviest rainfall totals will be in areas southeast of Rochester, where half an inch to an inch of rain is possible by tomorrow morning. This is enough to rise water levels in creeks and streams, but not enough for any impactful flooding concerns. Temperatures today will get up to the low 60s as strong southerly flow prevails; those south winds will gust up to 30-35 MPH.

Tomorrow will be the much better day for any outdoor weekend plans. Besides a small chance of a very early morning shower, the day will be cool, dry, and feature both sun and clouds. Winds will be calmer at 10-15 MPH. Monday will start off the same, but late Monday and Monday night an Alberta Clipper will bring in a round of snow. This will continue on Tuesday but only minor accumulations are expected. Once that clipper passes, cold northwest wind will take over which will be enough to promote some lake flakes. Again, only minor accumulations are expected. We will update you if there are any changes to this forecast as we gather more data.

