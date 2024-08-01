First Alert Weather: A wetter way to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday brought us another 90 degree day, making it the second day this week and the eighth day this summer in the 90s.

This heat and humidity will support the possibility of a stray thundershower, especially north of the I-90 corridor Thursday evening. Any precipitation is expected to be brief and should not disrupt outdoor plans. Lows for Thursday night will stay in the low-70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday a small area of low pressure will offer a greater chance for showers and storms after lunchtime into the early evening hours. No severe weather is expected in our area as most storm fuel is well off to our east. However, temperatures in the mid-80s and higher humidity may support a strong storm that could create heavy downpours and gusty winds. Conditions for Saturday are trending drier with some sun, but an isolated thundershower is possible in the afternoon hours.

A cold front at the start of next week will give us a break from the heat. Cooler than average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels are expected to arrive Tuesday along with plenty of sunshine moving into the later part of next week.