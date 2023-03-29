First Alert Weather: Active weather, including a Yellow Alert to end March and start April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front plowing through with a squall is bringing a quick return to winter. The 50s from Wednesday will be a distant memory by midnight, with temperatures dropping back into the 20s by then.

The burst of wind, rain and snow from the cold front will also be long gone by that point, and winds subside overnight. Thursday will be a much calmer, though colder day, with highs holding in the 30s much of the day under a mix of clouds and sun. Friday turns milder and wet once again with a period of rain in the morning, followed by more intermittent showers through the afternoon and evening.

If you have plans to go to the Red Wings home opener, plan on a little wet weather, though the “50 Degree Guarantee” should be safe!

A Yellow Alert is up for Saturday, with another round of strong winds expected. This is still several days out, and new data continues to come in, but at this point we’re looking at a mild morning with some storms possible. Colder air wraps into western New York by afternoon and evening. This is when the winds will become strong, with some gusts pushing 50-55 mph. This would be borderline damaging gusts. The magnitude of the wind will be impacted by the track and strength of the low, so we’ll be monitoring those trends through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will once again nosedive back into the 40s and 30s by the end of the day, and 20s to start Sunday.