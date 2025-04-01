First Alert Weather: After a cold Tuesday milder and wetter weather heading our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday morning clouds will slowly clear for some sunshine this afternoon. Brisk and cold breeze with temps staying in the 30s. Plan on a chilly and dry opening day for the Red Wings. Looking ahead to Wednesday clouds will be back on the increase as temps turn milder during the day. Rain will arrive mid to late afternoon with showers into Wednesday night.

Much warmer weather on Thursday with gusty winds, showers and even some thunderstorms possible. Temps may soar to near 70 degrees Thursday. Drier and cooler on Friday but another unsettled weekend is on the way. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the changeable weather later in the week.