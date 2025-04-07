First Alert Weather: After a nice Monday wintry conditions return Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some nice weather to start the new week with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures making a run towards 50 degrees. Enjoy the nice conditions as a cold front tonight will bring major changes for Tuesday.

Wintry conditions return Tuesday with snow showers and strong winds. Gusts to 40mph are likely with some minor accumulations of snow into Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s with a feel like windchill in the teens and single digits.

Temperatures bounce back later in the week, but some rain will return for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the winter chill midweek and also when spring weather returns in the 10Day forecast.