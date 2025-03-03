First Alert Weather: Dry start to the week before rain arrives Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will start with a few clouds and flurries near the lake, then some sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures will ease into the 30s after a cold morning in the teens and 20s. Expect fair skies on Monday night and some nice weather on the way for Tuesday with highs into the 40s. Our next significant weather maker will arrive on Wednesday with rain likely in the morning and a surge of warmth during the day.

Temperatures may soar to near 60 degrees for some Wednesday afternoon. There is a general flood watch in effect for the rain and mild weather as melting snow will combine with around half an inch of rain to bring some quick rises on area creeks and streams.

We will have to monitor for any ice jam flood concerns. At this time, we do not anticipate widespread flooding but anyone who lives in an area that typically sees water issues during the spring will need to watch closely. Also, make sure the sump pumps are working well in the basement. Following that storm windy and colder weather returns Thursday into next weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain for Wednesday and any flood concerns that may develop.