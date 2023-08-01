First Alert Weather: After pleasant conditions, thunder and humidity return later in week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunshine will mix with a few fair weather puffy clouds Tuesday afternoon with a pleasant breeze off the lake and temps in the low to mid 70s.

A full moon will shine bright Tuesday night with cool weather into the 50s. A few towns will be in the 40s. Another nice day is in store for Wednesday before some humidity returns with warmer weather Thursday.

With that, some showers and thunder are possible to end the week. Good news is the front should clear on Friday and set the stage for a lovely summer weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of thunder chances for Thursday and Friday.