First Alert Weather: Air quality concerns continue today, then tracking some showers later on

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Near-surface smoke is still struggling to vacate the area today, causing air quality concerns for some. The AQI is expected to hover around 130 today, which means those with heart/lung disease, children, and older adults should try to limit strenuous outdoor activities. Southerly flow will help to flush the smoke out tomorrow, so air quality is expected to improve then. We may see more air quality problems by midweek, however, so stay tuned for updates on that.

Other than the AQI, afternoon and evening showers may put a damper on outdoor plans later today. Showers are expected to arrive near 4pm and chances for showers will last overnight, and some could include a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected however, so we remain Green on the Threat Tracker. Temperatures today will peak in the mid 70s to near 80.

Tomorrow we are tracking some afternoon thunderstorms that have the chance to become strong to severe. We’re still Green on the Threat Tracker for now, but as more model data comes in we will have a better idea on just how strong these storms may be. If it’s looking dicey, we’ll issue a Yellow Alert, so stay tuned. Another line of thunderstorms may pass through overnight Monday into Tuesday.

More chances for thunder (albeit much smaller) on Tuesday, then Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and temperatures will reach 80 degrees on Friday. Friday and Saturday both have chances for thunder, but Father’s Day is looking good as of right now. Stay tuned to News10 NBC for more First Alert Weather updates.