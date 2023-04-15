First Alert Weather: An early Summer weekend ends with a cold front and a cool down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up on this Saturday morning to another wonderful start. Temperatures are in the 50s once again, and we have a mixture of sun and clouds. A little more cloud cover than what we have seen lately, but no rain expected this morning. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected through most of the day, but there is the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

This is thanks to an upper-level low that will move off the East coast. The best chance for a shower or storm will be for areas south and east of Rochester. A washout is not expected for those areas, but after 3 Saturday afternoon folks in the Finger Lakes should keep there’s eyes to the skies as there is the chance for a shower or storm. There is the chance for a stray shower or storm to move into the city this afternoon, but chances are lessened the further west you are. After a chance for a shower or storm this afternoon, a better chance for a storm rolls in on Sunday. However, most of Sunday looks great!

We will see plenty of sunshine through most of tomorrow afternoon before clouds roll in during the evening. Afternoon highs will continue to feel like Summer as they reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy the continued Summer warmth this weekend as a cool down is ahead behind a cold front Sunday night. Showers and storms will increase late Sunday night from the west. Severe weather is not expected, but this cold front will bring us a good amount of rain before slowly clearing out Monday morning.

This will also bring us a change in our pattern as we turn much cooler behind the front. Temperatures near 80 Sunday afternoon will drop into the low 40s by Monday afternoon. Not only that, but we are also looking cooler next week with highs only in the 40s and 50s.