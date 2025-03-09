First Alert Weather: An extended period of dry weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Western New York will see a nice change in the weather pattern this week. We can look forward to five or six days of dry weather and most of the week enjoying unseasonably mild weather. The one exception will be Wednesday when the temperature will remain near 40 degrees, otherwise six out of the seven days will be unseasonably warm. The three days to highlight will be Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday when temperature readings will be well into the 60s. It is likely that by the end of the week spring will be in the air, just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.