First Alert Weather: An unsettled and muggy weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a cloudy start to the day on Friday morning and a mild start with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s.

Cloud cover will continue through much of Friday but we will be dry for most of it. A passing sprinkle of a light shower will be possible through today, but a washout is nowhere near expected.

Temperatures will remain mild as highs sit in the upper 70s but the bigger story for us will be the humid conditions. Dew points this morning are near 60 degrees and will push into the mid and upper 60s later Friday.

As for Jazz Fest kicking off this evening, we will be stuck under cloudy conditions with that chance for a passing shower or two. However, most of the evening and night will be dry. It will just be a bit humid with dew points in the upper 60s.

Our best chance for rain through the next 3 days will be on Saturday. Low pressure will generally move overhead and bring us a good deal of showers for Saturday. It is not a washout, but showers and storms that do pop will not move much.

This will bring the threat of locally heavy rain, but widespread issues are not expected. We will be watching for limited visibility on the roadways, and even some localized flooding will be possible. Shower chances drop for Saturday night, but then pop back up Sunday afternoon.

Coverage will not be as great for Sunday as Saturday will be, but a passing shower or storm will be possible. We will also remain muggy as dew points remain in the 60s.

