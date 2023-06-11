First Alert Weather: An unsettled few days expected

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not much sunshine Sunday morning, then the past couple of mornings.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy conditions, but mild weather as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. After 3 p.m. we will have the chance for a passing shower or rumble of thunder, but a washout is not expected. Shower chances continue through Sunday night, and then rain arrives for Monday.

We will start the day Monday with a few showers, but rain will quickly envelope the region by lunchtime. Rain likely continues into the early evening hours Monday before drying out from west to east. Rain will be heavy at times and create limited visibility, and pooling and ponding on the roadways. No flooding is expected as this rain is very beneficial.

We will get a day of dry weather Tuesday before showers return for Wednesday and Thursday. Through Monday evening, we could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain with localized amounts. Then by the weeks end, we could see rain totals between one and two inches. Temperatures will also remain on the cool side this week as low pressure sits to our north and wraps in cooler air.

Afternoon highs through much of this week, after today, we will be stuck in the upper 60s and ow 70s. Good news is that we are looking dry for Father’s Day weekend, and warmer with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80.