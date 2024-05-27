First Alert Weather: An unsettled Memorial Day with showers & storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up on this Memorial Day to a mixture of sun and clouds along with mild temperatures as we are starting off near 70 degrees.

The mild weather will persist through the day with highs near 80, but the dry weather unfortunately will not. With the showers and storms in the forecast for the holiday, the First Alert Weather Team will keep the Yellow Alert in effect for all of us Monday. Showers and storms will arrive shortly after 10 a.m. and last through about 2 p.m. Widespread showers and storms are expected within that timeframe before storm chances turn isolated afterward.

Monday will not be a washout as sunshine returns late in the afternoon. Even with that, we do not turn completely dry as isolated and spotty storm chances continue into Monday night. Storms that do pop Monday morning and afternoon will have a chance to produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds, but our severe threat is very limited for Memorial Day.

After the holiday, we see some changes across our region. A cold front swings by Monday night and behind it is a good shot of cool air. Temperatures through the middle of the week will only reach the mid-60s along with breezy conditions. Scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday, isolated showers on Wednesday, then drier weather with sunshine returns on Thursday.