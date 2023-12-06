First Alert Weather: Another batch of snow to start Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our first clipper brought us a fluffy inch or two of snow and lake snow Wednesday morning, and we’ll see another clipper moving in overnight. This will bring yet another batch of snow overnight into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be fairly minor, with less than 1” in most spots. With temperatures hovering around freezing, there may be a few slick spots for the morning commute, but we don’t anticipate major issues. Just give yourself a little extra time to get to where you’re going. The snow ends fairly quickly in the morning, and temperatures will rise above freezing, eliminating any slick spots on roads.

After Thursday morning’s snow, we’ll take a break from the winter weather for a few days. In fact, we’ll warm things up rapidly heading into the weekend. Friday will push 50 with the help of some sunshine and dry weather. Saturday’s temperatures may flirt with a record, though likely fall just short. The record stands at 63 degrees set back in 1966. We forecast highs in the upper 50s. This is out ahead of our next storm system, a much larger and stronger storm that will pass to our west on Sunday. This puts us on the warm side of the storm, at least initially. Rain will be likely on Sunday, with highs in the 50s, but falling during the afternoon and evening. It’ll be breezy, with some gusts pushing 30-40 mph, and gusts may increase a little Sunday night into Monday as the colder air slowly moves in. Speaking of colder air, there are some indications that we may see rain changing over to wet snow before pulling away Monday morning. This is a storm that needs to be monitored by potential impacts on the roads by Monday morning. The First Alert Weather Team will monitor changes and keep you updated.