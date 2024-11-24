First Alert Weather: Another cloudy and chilly day Sunday, then looking ahead to Thanksgiving week 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday will largely be similar to Saturday, with gusty northwest winds coming over the lake and giving the Rochester region clouds and spotty showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture available for those winds to convert into consistent showers, meaning anything we get will be light and short-lived. However, the winds will be a nuisance, causing temperatures to feel like the mid to high 30s, and getting down to the low 30s as you go inland. Eventually, the clouds and showers will taper off, making Sunday night dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the low 30s. There may be some fog in the Southern Tier valleys.

The start of our workweek will be dry, but late Monday, a low-pressure system goes north of us, bringing widespread showers from Monday night through most of Tuesday. A cold front behind those showers will bring gusty winds Tuesday and cause temperatures to fall throughout the day.

Wednesday is looking mostly clear, but we can’t rule out a chance of rain and perhaps snow showers near the lake. For Thanksgiving Day, we are continuing to track a potential system that could impact travel plans. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the timing and location of the system, but the latest model guidance has it going more north, meaning we could see some potential heavy snowfall. We’ll be continuing to monitor this system to see if it trends back south as well as its strength in general.

After that system passes, northwest winds will return late this week, and combined with cold air coming in from Canada will result in probable lake-effect snow. The intensity of this snow is still TBD.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the Thanksgiving week forecast develops.