First Alert Weather: Another cold and cloudy day, but milder temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER. N.Y. Another cold and cloudy day is in store for the Rochester area today. Temperatures this morning are in the high 20s, and will max out in the low 30s. Cold temperatures mean there may be slick spots on roads or sidewalks, so watch your step on your way out the door this morning. Black ice can look just like water on pavement.

Temperatures will not be this cold for long however, as a low pressure system will move up from the Ohio River Valley on Sunday bringing milder temperatures with it. Unfortunately, with that warmth and moisture will come rain showers late on Saturday into Sunday, making for a wet weekend. Another low pressure system comes through on Tuesday, bringing more rain for New Years Eve.

After the new year rolls in, temperatures will drop again; this combined with west to northwest winds could bring some lake effect snow in the first few days of the new year. Then, two to three weeks into the year, we are looking at a heartier drop in the temperature outlook for much of the U.S., with many areas seeing 10 or more degrees below normal.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates!