First Alert Weather: Another day in Rochester, another change in the weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The only thing consistent about our weather is that there is no consistency for Western New York. The temperature will continue to swing up and down from day to day. And as the temperature changes, the winds will become an issue for Tuesday, especially for the communities west of Rochester. We do not see anything excessive, but there is a wind advisory for Genesee and Orleans Counties. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue to track the winds, but at this time there is no yellow alert on the threat tracker.

Monday, look for few lingering flurries near Lake Ontario. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 29 degrees. Tuesday you can expect a few breaks of sunshine for the morning with the clouds increasing for the afternoon. It will be windy at times with gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour and the temperature will rise into the low to middle 40s.Then it turns colder again for Wednesday as the temperature falls into the middle 30s. In addition, there will be some Lake Ontario snow showers with just a small chance of a coating of snow on grassy surfaces by the evening.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.