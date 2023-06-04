First Alert Weather: Another dry day, but rain does return to the forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another wonderful start to the day here in western New York, and that nice start will once again deliver a great afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool Sunday though as they only make their way into the upper 60s, but we will remain dry with plenty of sunshine. At times we will be looking at wildfire smoke creating hazy skies, but effects to air quality are expected. Smoke Sunday evening and Monday morning could be thick at times and even block the sunset or sunrise.

Biggest story out of that will be that it could create a cool looking sunset or sunrise. Heading through this week, and we could finally see some rain! Monday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with the slight chance for a shower in the afternoon but a better chance for a shower will pop up on Tuesday. A few isolated showers are possible as ow pressure off the East Coast pumps in some moisture.

These shower chances will continue through Friday of this week, but even with it not much rain is expected. Through this week not everyone will see rain, but near a tenth or a quarter of an inch is possible. Not much rain so make sure you continue to keep the yard and gardens watered!