First Alert Weather: Another good size winter storm will be missing Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The latest computer model runs are showing that the path of a storm is trending more south than originally expected. That means New York City will see a sizable snowfall, likely in the range of five to eight inches. However, portions of northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and portions of Connecticut could see over a foot of snow over the next 24 hours. Initially Western New York will see little, if any, snowfall from this storm. But we do have more lake effect snow showers on the way and some very cold weather for later in the week.

Monday night, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be near 30 degrees. Tuesday the skies may brighten for the morning, then wet snow showers will arrive later in the afternoon. We expect less than an inch of accumulation heading into Tuesday evening. The temperature will be in the upper 30s. More snow showers will be likely for Tuesday night with most areas again seeing an inch or less. The temperature will fall into the lower 20s. Valintine’s Day will bring a cold, gusty wind. Any lingering flurries will end early with maybe a few breaks of sun during the afternoon. The temperature will only rise into the upper 20s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.