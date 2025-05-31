First Alert Weather: Another less than ideal weekend, but not a washout

Another weekend, another low pressure system. Thankfully, we’re on the drier side of this system, which means things won’t be a washout for us like how they will be for Eastern New York and New England. Instead, we’ll be dealing with morning showers, temps in the mid 50s, plenty of cloud cover, and a northwestern breeze with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. This afternoon and evening is looking mostly dry, but don’t be surprised if there’s a spot drizzle here or there, especially south of the Thruway. Temperatures tonight get down to the mid to upper 40s. After the rain that we get today, May 2025 will officially go down as the 10th wettest May we’ve had in the past 100 years.

Sunday is looking better, but still not perfect. It’ll be a tad warmer, with highs in the low 60s, and a little more sun will poke through the clouds, but we’ll still be standing over 10 degrees below normal and we’ll still have that northwestern breeze up to 30 MPH. Chances for showers are less than they are today, but you could still see a little rain near the middle of the day.

Then we finally enter a warmer, drier period for a few days. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are all looking nice and sunny with temperatures getting up to 70 on Monday and into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday! Another cold front passes Thursday, which will feed off the warmth and moisture, churning out some thunderstorms. It’s too early to tell how strong these storms may be, so stay tuned over the next few days for more information on that.