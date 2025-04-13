First Alert Weather: Another rollercoaster in the weather this week

ROCHESTER N.Y. – There’s a saying about the weather in Western New York: “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes, or drive five miles”. That rings true for many cases — especially lake effect snow. Thankfully, we’re not dealing with any of that today; in fact, today is great. But this week will be yet another case of some wild up and down weather.

We’re starting the week off on a high note, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. It’s hard to call 55 degrees either mild or cool — it’s really in the middle. Depends on whether you’re a glass half full or glass half empty type of person. But considering how cold the past few months have been, I think we can all safely call today “enjoyable”. Definitely get outside if you can! All outdoor activities are a good choice today, except for beaching or boating on Lake Ontario. West to north winds will make the water a bit choppy, and the lake is still bitterly cold at 37 degrees.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day out of the next ten, with many areas getting up to the mid 60s! Clouds will start to fill in, and then a cold front will pass by, bringing us rain and possible thunder later in the day. The chances for thunder are limited, but nonetheless still there. It depends on exactly how much sunshine we get before the cold front arrives: More sunshine = More heating = Air warms and wants to rise = Thunderstorms develop more easily. But like I said, right now the chances are small. We’ll continue to monitor this, and will update you if conditions seem more likely for any storms.

After the cold front passes, things will get, well, cold. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s — A solid ten degrees below normal. But the wind on both days will make things feel much colder, and strong will those winds be — Around 40 MPH maximum gusts both days. Enough to blow loose outdoor items around and cause a possible isolated power outage. There’s still time for this estimate to come down, so we’re going to remain Green on the Threat Tracker for now.

Rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations is possible Tuesday, and snow showers are possible for everyone on Wednesday — Only minor accumulations are expected however, mainly on vegetation. And, that snow will turn to rain as Wednesday progresses, washing away any accumulation.

Temperatures slowly climb back up to seasonable levels alongside some showers to end the week, and Easter Sunday is looking cool but mostly sunny as of right now. In the next 8-14 days, our temperatures will likely finally rise above average.

